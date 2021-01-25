Oklahoma detention center working to create fresh produce garden

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Cleveland County say a new program will save taxpayer’s money while also giving inmates a sense of purpose.

Cleveland County Sheriff Chris Amason says the Cleveland County Detention Center has teamed up with Bergen Enterprises to create a joint agricultural program.

“I made a commitment to start an agricultural program at the jail and Bergen Enterprises offered to help in this endeavor,” said Sheriff Chris Amason. “Their generous offer of expertise and materials will help bring this important project to life.”

Officials say the program will allow inmates to grow fresh produce while serving their sentences.

“For those who want a new lease on life, evidence-based programs like our proposed agricultural program give them a boost toward rehabilitation while having the added benefit of reducing taxpayer cost and improving the jail’s food supply,” Amason said. “It’s truly a win-win situation.”

Gardening has been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, and mood disturbance. However, it will also provide vocational skills, improve self-esteem, and create a sense of community for the inmates.

“We’re still hammering out the details and talking to our partners within the judicial system, but we know the interest and the benefits for the public and participants are there,” Amason said. “While our proposed program is highly innovative, there are a handful of similar programs at jails across the nation including one in Oklahoma. We’re looking at what those programs have accomplished, but we’re designing ours to fit the needs of Cleveland County while leveraging local resources.”

For those interested in learning more about the program or partnering in this effort, contact Public Information Officer Joy Hampton Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at jhampton@clevelandcountyok.com.