GOP rep tells defense chief ‘you will lose’ fight …
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Wednesday blasted a new abortion policy at the Pentagon in a heated exchange with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, telling the military chief he will “lose” a legal fight over the abortion rule. Johnson said at a House Armed Services Hearing there was no legal justification for the Defense Department to […]
Texas Republican threatens to vote ‘no’ on debt ceiling …
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) on Wednesday threatened to vote “no” on any effort to raise the debt ceiling if the GOP brings “unchristian, anti-immigrant bills” to the floor. “Bring unchristian, anti-immigrant bills to the floor and I am a NO on the debt ceiling,” Gonzales, who represents more than 40 percent of the U.S.-Mexico border, tweeted. […]