Oklahoma Electors cast official ballots for President

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been well over a month since the presidential election, and with legal battles still begin waged about election results, states all over the country cast their officials ballot in the electoral college for President and Vice President Monday.

“As governor of the State of Oklahoma, I certify and confirm that all 7 electoral votes from the state of Oklahoma will be cast for Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence,” said Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma.

Governor Stitt presided as electors put pen to paper, officially casting the ballots for Oklahoma in the electoral college.

With President Trump’s campaign still doing battle in the courts about the legitimacy of the overall election results and with two electors wearing Trump masks as they cast the ballots, Governor Stitt was asked if he acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election.

“Yes,” said the Governor.

Democratic lawmakers say it’s out of the ordinary but Mondays electoral college vote is big.

“Normally it would be a non-event. We wouldn’t even be talking about this but it has risen to a new level of significance and importance because of all of the disinformation and misinformation that has transpired since the election itself,” State Senator George Young of Oklahoma City said.

With the signings, it closes the books on a record setting election for Oklahoma.

According to the Governor, over 1.5 million Oklahoman voted in November, breaking the old 1.4 million mark set in 2008.

“Even in the presidential election, the number the loser got, that was monumental, man. Its great that people are participating,” said Young.

“It’s very encouraging to see this level of engagement among Oklahomans who are excited in government,” said Rep Kyle Hilbert of Bristow.

With many states taking weeks to finalize counts after November 3rd, lawmakers are quick to point out Oklahoma’s speed and efficiency in the ballot counting process.

Hilbert says, “I wish there would be more focus on states that are doing things the right way because right here in Oklahoma, we had that record turn out, then within 24 hours had an accurate count, down to the precinct level, across the board here in Oklahoma.”

“I’ve been on calls with other governors and we just cant figure out why its taken states 2 and 3 weeks and a month. They need to take some hints from our electoral process,” said Stitt.