OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former longstanding Oklahoma Farmers Union president and state agriculture leader died at the age of 101 this week.

George W. Stone died Tuesday, May 26.

Stone’s tenure with American Farmers & Ranchers/Oklahoma Farmers Union (AFR/OFU) spanned 64 years, according to an AFR news release.

Stone is the longest serving OFU president to date, leading the organization from 1956 to 1980.

He went on to serve as the National Farmers Union president from 1980 to 1984. He later became an OFU board member.

“Stone’s strong oratory abilities and passion for agriculture made him a formidable figure and, when he communicated, lawmakers listened. He successfully lobbied at the state and national capitols and testified before various Senate and House Agriculture Committees for beneficial farm programs and equal treatment for farm families. He worked with more than half of Oklahoma’s governors and traveled the world on behalf of agriculture, meeting with national and international leaders including every president from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush,” the news release states.

Stone grew up on a farm near Byars, Okla.

“His early years working on the farm led to an extreme work ethic few could match. In fact, his drive is still frequently mentioned at AFR/OFU headquarters some 50 years later,” the news release states.

He was a Baptist minister before becoming an agriculture leader. He left that career in 1952 when a throat condition made it increasingly difficult to preach, according to the news release.

He retired from full-time service to the Farmers Union in 1984. He and his wife purchased a working farm near Stratford, Okla., and raised cattle, sheep, Bermuda sprigs, hay and peaches. However, he remained involved in OFU, serving on the organization’s board of directors for 12 years.

Stone received several accolades, including Oklahoma State University’s “Diploma of Distinction” in 1980 and Oklahoma Baptist University’s “Outstanding Alumni Achievement in Agriculture, Business and Public Service” in 1981.

He also received AFR/OFU’s highest and rarest honor, the OFU Meritorious Service Award, and was inducted into the Oklahoma Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2000, according to the news release.