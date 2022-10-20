Oklahoma football has replaced some of their previously scheduled games with the SEC. Oklahoma has scheduled a three game series with San Diego State of the Mountain West for 2027, 2029 and 2031.

Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will host the Aztecs in 2027 and 2031. Oklahoma will travel to San Diego in 2029.

Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the OU release, “Due to our eventual move to the SEC, we’ve had some shifts to our schedule with the cancellation of multiple series involving current programs from that league. We appreciate our fans’ understanding related to those changes and look forward to announcing more schedule updates in the future.

“We’re excited about this three-game series with a highly successful San Diego State program, and it gives us a chance to get back to the West Coast for a game. Thanks to Athletics Director John David Wicker in working with us to finalize these matchups.”

OU and San Diego State last met in 1996.