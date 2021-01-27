Oklahoma Supreme Court rejects more of Gov. Stitt’s gambling compacts

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Supreme Court has rejected gambling compacts that Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt negotiated with two Oklahoma-based Native American tribes.

In its decision Tuesday, the court ruled the compacts with the Kialegee Tribal Town and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians invalid under Oklahoma law.

The court determined because Stitt negotiated different terms to those included in a model gaming compact approved by voters in 2004, and without approval of a joint legislative committee, the agreements aren’t valid.

The decision is another setback in Stitt’s attempt to renegotiate the compacts that allow gambling at tribal casinos across the state.