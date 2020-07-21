Oklahoma governor praises state’s unemployment rates as many still struggle to receive benefits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt praised the state’s unemployment rate Monday, saying Oklahoma is among one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state.

Amid the praise, some Oklahomans still going without benefits say the praise is a slap in the face.

“Oklahoma can’t do it. Is Oklahoma so lost and back in the past that they can’t help now?”, asked Brittany Huffman-Bruton, who is still waiting to receive unemployment benefits.

Huffman-Bruton has been waiting since March on her benefits. She says she is at the end of her rope, unable to pay her bills or even visit the doctor for a new illness she’s developed.

“When you go from being excited about your life because you have a great job, you have a great family life, to having nothing and relying on your elderly parents to support you, it’s not a good feeling,” she said.

Huffman-Bruton says like thousands of other Oklahomans, she’s exhausted all of her options with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

She says she’s made countless calls to the agency, visited the office in person and finally, visited the Reed Center in Midwest City for OESC’s in person event.

“They tell me that it’s fixed and I still have not received my card. I have not received my money,” said Huffma-Bruton.

OESC’s Interim Director, Shelley Zumwalt, told News Four last week that at Midwest City’s event, the agency helped more than 3,000 people. She says for those who didn’t receive help, other options are still available.

“People that can’t come here will have more accessibility to those agents to solve those problems,” said Zumwalt.

Huffman-Bruton says so far, she’s been unable to receive help over the phone.

“Every time I call, the phone hangs up.”

KFOR asked Zumwalt about the issue, and she said, “The phone thing has been an issue since I got to the agency.”

Zumwalt says the agency has hired more agents to man the phones but the training lasts eight weeks.

The in-person help events have also moved to Tulsa, making it more difficult for Huffman-Bruton to receive any help.

“Even believing in God is starting to be questioned because it’s like when? Help! What do I do? When you hit your knees and you are constantly begging for an answer and you’re not getting one, what do you do?”

Zumwalt says the East location in OKC is open to claimants to receive help. She tells News 4 another in-person event in OKC isn’t currently planned, but is also not out of the question.

