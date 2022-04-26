OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/AP) – Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill prohibiting the use of nonbinary gender markers on state birth certificates.

Senate Bill 1100 requires the biological sex to be listed on Oklahoma birth certificates as either male or female, banning the use of “X” or any other notation representing a nonbinary designation.

Tuesday’s signing puts Stitt’s previous executive order into law.

Experts say some states only offer male or female gender options on birth certificates, but Oklahoma is the first to write the prohibition into law.

“It’s certainly disappointing, but not surprising,” said Nicole McAfee, the executive director of Freedom Oklahoma. “The impacts I think are far reaching in terms of both mental and emotional harm.”

It follows a flap last year over the state health agency’s agreement in a civil case to allow a nonbinary gender option.

The birth certificate in that case was issued to an Oklahoma-born Oregon resident.