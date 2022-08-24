OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Governor Kevin Stitt announced that his Chief of Staff Bond Payne is stepping down from the position after two years of service.

Payne has served as Chief of Staff since Aug. 13, 2020.

“Bond committed to state service as my Chief of Staff for two years and in that time he has become a trusted voice, the most loyal confidant, and a good friend,” said Governor Stitt. “My playbook as governor is to bring top talent like Bond, a business mogul and philanthropic leader, on board to take our state to the next level.”

Payne’s last day is Friday, Aug. 26.

Officials say he will return to the private sector.

“It has been a privilege to serve Governor Stitt and my state in such consequential times,” said Payne. “I have been blessed to work alongside a man of great conviction and faith who always puts the people of Oklahoma first, and who is constantly striving to be the best governor, husband, and father he can be.”

Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Lee will serve as interim Chief of Staff.