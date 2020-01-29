Oklahoma health officials: Coronavirus test results expected soon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Health experts in Oklahoma say they are still waiting on test results to come back for two people who are being tested for coronavirus.

Earlier this week, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced they were working with health care providers and federal partners to test two people who met certain criteria to be tested for possible novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, health officials announced that both of the samples have been forwarded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They say they expect to have the results in 24 to 36 hours.

“We don’t want Oklahomans to be fearful but we are taking it seriously in public health.”

At this point, officials say they are monitoring the two individuals, adding that both individuals are isolated.

Health experts say there are a few things you can do to protect yourself from the virus:

The public should rethink any unnecessary plans to go to China.

If you’ve returned from China, watch for symptoms of the flu.

Wash your hands.

Avoid contact with ill people.

Stay home if sick.

Officials say that Oklahomans have a low-risk for infection from the coronavirus.

Although many people are focused on the coronavirus, experts say you should also take precautions because we’re in the midst of a heavy flu season.

The symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to the flu. Officials stress that the coronavirus seems to be spread among people with closer, prolonged contact with patients.

So far, 132 people have died from the coronavirus and more than 6,100 other patients have been infected with the virus across the globe. Most of those cases are from mainland China, where the virus was first detected in December.

On Monday, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a level 3 alert warning against “all nonessential travel to China” — its highest alert on a scale of 1 to 3.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus that can be spread from person to person,” the CDC said in a statement, warning “there is limited access to adequate medical care in affected areas.”

