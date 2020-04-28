Oklahoma healthcare worker’s home ransacked while she cared for COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City Respiratory Therapist working tirelessly on the frontlines treating coronavirus patients says her home was broken into while she was working.

“I wanted to throw up. It made me sick…These people, they’re not good at all,” said Anngela Whittington.

Whittington says she rented her Airbnb to a man who could have been using a fake identity.

“I took a chance on this guy too because he didn’t have any references, but Airbnb checked him out.”

She says the man was in her home just one night before even more people started showing up, unwelcome.

“So we called him and he basically said ‘oh, I’m so sorry it’s just my family that are in town…’He said ‘I assure you we’re not breaking any rules, I promise,’” she said.

It wasn’t long before things got even worse. At least a dozen people showed up next, banging on the front door at all hours of the night.

“I was super busy at work so I wasn’t paying attention to my surveillance cameras like I usually do,” said Whittington.

All the while, she was at work, caring for sick COVID-19 patients. Her shifts lasted hours on end.

“That’s the thing that fires me up about this whole thing. I was at work when this was all taking place. I just feel like here I am doing my part,” she said.

What happened next was all caught on camera. Her unwelcome guests shown taking anything and everything they could get their hands on.

“It was like pictures on the wall….pillows, comforters…Who does this? Like, especially during this time,” said Whittington.

The guests, leaving the house in complete disarray.

“It was nasty. It was like animals. Food was everywhere, basically just dirty dishes, cigarette butts all over the back porch,” she said.

The police report showing more than 38 items stolen. Whittington says she just hopes the culprits are caught.

“Just do the right thing! Here’s an opportunity to get your life right…They’ll do it again. They’ll do it again unless we stop them,” said Whittington.

Oklahoma City Police tell Whittington they are still searching for the suspects. They say it could take longer because of the pandemic.