Oklahoma high school retires jersey of American hero

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was an emotional day at Edmond North High School as they retired the jersey of American hero Staff Sergeant Ryan Davis on Saturday.

His is the first baseball jersey ever retired at Edmond North.

Davis is a member of the elite Army Rangers Special Forces and was gravely injured in Afghanistan.

Davis lost both legs and an arm in an explosion during a firefight with the enemy forces in August of 2019.

He was a standout baseball player at Edmond North before playing college ball in Oklahoma and Texas and joining the Army.

His parents, J.P. and Dana Davis, joined family and friends for the jersey retirement.

Ryan is currently at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio as he prepares for yet another surgery at Walter Reed as his rehabilitation moves forward.