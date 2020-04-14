Oklahoma Highway Patrol remembers trooper killed in line of duty 30 years ago

Follow the storms
CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is remembering a trooper who died in the line of duty 30 years ago.

On April 11, 1990, around 2:10 a.m., Trooper Duane Grundy was on routine patrol on the Will Rogers Turnpike in far northeastern Oklahoma, near the Craig-Ottawa County line.

Grundy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a burned out headlamp.

As Grundy exited his vehicle and walked up to the vehicle to write down its tag number, he was struck by a pickup driven by 82-year-old James A. Grundy, of Joplin, Missouri.

The two were not related.

OHP says the force of the impact knocked Duane Grundy into the vehicle he had stopped.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duane Grundy joined the OHP in 1976.

