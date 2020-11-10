Oklahoma Highway Patrol seeks help with deadly hit and run along Highway 412

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the publics’ help with a deadly hit and run along Highway 412 about 65 miles west of Siloam Springs.

On Monday, November 9, just before 8:00 p.m., Troopers responded to a deadly vehicle-pedestrian crash along U.S. Highway 412 near South 4160 Road in Rogers County.

The initial call was a Chouteau Police car had been stolen and was found crashed below the highway near the Verdigris River.

Later, a dead woman’s body was found on the south shoulder of eastbound U.S. 412.

The body was identified as Emily Allen, the same female that had taken the Chouteau Police Car. Allen appeared to have been hit by a vehicle and the vehicle left the scene.

Investigators found vehicle debris and evidence at the scene that suggests the vehicle debris could be from a red 2004 – 2012 GMC Canyon or Chevrolet Colorado similar to the vehicles pictured below.

Investigators believe the primary damage to the vehicle will be on the front passenger side. The vehicle could possibly be missing a fog lamp housing.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle involved in this collision. If anyone has any information about a vehicle matching the description above, they’re asked to call Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop B at 918-627-0441.