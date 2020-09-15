Oklahoma Historical Society accepting applications for Oklahoma heritage preservation grant program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) say applications are open for its Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.

The program sets aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 to keep the Sooner State’s rich history alive.

The grants are divided into four categories: collections, exhibits, programs and capacity building.

The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program was launched last year, and a total of just over $410,000 in grant funds were awarded. Projects ranged from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming.

The online application process opened Friday, September 11, 2020, and will close Friday, October 30, 2020, at 5 p.m. For applicants wishing to receive optional draft application feedback, draft applications will be due October 2, 2020. Award announcements will be made in late January 2021.

“We were very pleased with how well the first cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program went,” said Nicole Harvey, OHS grants administrator. “With the economic struggles facing so many cultural organizations at the moment, the OHS is aware of how this funding will make a difference to local historical organizations and aid in their ability to continue to collect, preserve and share history in local communities across the state.”

Click here to see the official rules for the program.