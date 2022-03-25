OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma History Center will be honoring Vietnam veterans next week.

The Oklahoma History Center will host a pinning ceremony to honor all the servicemen and servicewomen, active or reservists, who served anywhere in the world from Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975.

The event will be held in the Devon Great Hall of the Oklahoma History Center on Tuesday, March 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Family members of any veteran not able to be present may also receive the pin.

The ceremony will include a welcome to the OHC from Trait Thompson, executive director of the Oklahoma Historical Society, followed by remarks from newly appointed Secretary of Military Affairs John Nash; Capt. Bob Ford, a Huey helicopter pilot during the war; and Michael Do, representing the South Vietnamese community. The 145th Army Band—the “Governor’s Own”—will play its repertoire of patriot music, various service songs and a special tribute to the fallen.

The event is free and open to the public.