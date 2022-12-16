OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Certain Oklahoma hospitals will receive a massive payment of federal funds.

Oklahoma hospitals that are participating in the state’s Medicaid Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program will receive an additional one-time payment of $52 million.

The state will provide $8 million of the total payment, while the rest comes from federal funds.

“This additional one-time payment of $52 million, nearly 90% of which will be paid with federal funds, is great news for Oklahoma hospitals and the Oklahomans they serve,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt. “I am committed to making Oklahoma a Top Ten state in health care access and outcomes and will always support our hospitals and dedicated doctors and nurses who work every single day to keep Oklahomans safe and healthy.”

Officials say the purpose of SHOPP is to compensate hospitals for the difference between the Medicaid base rate paid and an upper payment limit set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“We recognize our hospitals have been uniquely impacted, both operationally and financially, by the pandemic,” said Kevin Corbett, Secretary of Health and Mental Health and CEO of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority. “Our hospitals are critical to the stability of our entire health care system and access for our Medicaid members and we are pleased to be able to provide additional financial support.”