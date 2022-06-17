OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House and Senate have failed to reach a deal on a tax cut package that Gov. Kevin Stitt was urging them to pass.

The House adjourned a special session on Wednesday after passing an array of tax cut options, but Senate leaders dismissed the proposals as “political theater.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat said he would assemble a working group to consider a more methodical approach to tax cuts.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt called the Legislature into a special session to consider cutting the state’s sales tax on groceries and reduce the individual income tax rate.