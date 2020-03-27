Breaking News
Oklahoma Governor Stitt gives coronavirus outbreak update

Oklahoma Humane Society launches t-shirt campaign to raise funds during COVID-19 pandemic

Courtesy: Oklahoma Humane Society

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Humane Society has launched a t-shirt campaign to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The animal rescue is raising funds by selling “Stay Home With Your Pet” shirts amidst social distancing practices.

Even though the Oklahoma Humane Society is open and working to save animals during this time, officials say the rescue still needs the public’s help to continue.

Two designs are available for dog and cat lovers alike, and are available in short sleeve shirts and crew neck sweatshirts, multiple colors, and youth sizes.

Visit the Oklahoma Humane Society website for more information.

