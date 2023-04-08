BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – A murder suicide and an officer involved shooting in Northeast Blanchard early Saturday morning left two people dead and one officer in the hospital.

One Blanchard Police officer is in the hospital after responding to a domestic dispute near North Council Ave and the HE Bailey Turnpike around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Authorities said the suspect shot his wife inside their home. The married couple are now dead following the shooting.

“Everybody knows everybody out here. And so, this is a tragic situation out here. And so, they’ll be dealing with it for some time to come,” said Bryan Murrell, captain with McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

One Blanchard Police officer and two McClain County deputies responded to the call.

As officers arrived on scene, they said the suspect, Konrad Pfannenstiel, shot a Blanchard police officer twice in the arm and went back inside the home.

“They made contact at the front door to ascertain what was going on. And they were met by gunfire by the suspect. They exchanged gunfire,” said Murrell.

Bryan Murrell, captain with McClain County Sheriff’s Office said authorities held down the scene for hours before going inside the home.

“Our officers were extracted from the from the scene, and we held down a perimeter. Oklahoma Highway Patrol tactical team came on scene and took over and made the scene safe for us… The Oklahoma patrol made entry. We were unsure if he was still alive and barricaded inside,” said Murrell.

Law enforcement found the suspect and the suspect’s wife, Ashley Pfannenstiel, dead inside the home.

“The suspect is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” said Murrell.

Murrell said the wife filed a protective order against her husband a week ago, but he hadn’t been served yet.

“From what I understand, he went back to Colorado and then returned back here. We were in the process between here and Colorado agents trying to get him served but he was never served with the VPO… There was no violation at this time,” said Murrell.

The officer shot is now recovering at OU Medical with non-life-threatening injuries.

“He went through surgery this morning and he is doing good… All of our officers are highly trained, but they reacted like they should. And so proud of the work those brave guys did,” said Murrell.

Authorities said the couple has children, but were at a family members home during the time of the shooting.

OSBI is now investigating.