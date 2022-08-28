OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.

A woman in a prison outfit was seen running across I-44 and North Kelley Avenue last week. Police said it didn’t take them long to catch her with the help of a chopper and K9 unit.

Inmate, Tiffany Arnold was only unaccounted for, for about 35 to 45 minutes.

“We received a call of basically a female running across the highway there. I-44 and Kelly. When we showed up just shortly after we received the call of the female running, we’d got a call from DOC saying that they had an inmate that had ran away from their facility in that location… We assumed that that was probably the escapee,” said Valerie Littlejohn, Oklahoma City Police captain.

Arnold was located South of I-44 and West of the railroad track, across a shallow creek. So, she didn’t get far from the Community Correctional Facility on Grand Blvd.

“I’m assuming she was not cuffed,” said Littlejohn.

Oklahoma City Police said they are not sure how she got away, but she was taken into custody and returned to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

“We used Air 1 and K9 to search the area, end up locating her in the area and was able to take her into custody without any incident. She gave up and we took her back into the DOC facility where she was placed back in custody with them,” said Littlejohn.

The Oklahoma department of corrections told KFOR she was never a threat to the public.

Tiffany Arnold has been charged with over 15 offenses.

Recently, she’s been charged with crimes like grand larceny and misusing another’s identification.