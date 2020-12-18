Oklahoma K-12 teachers and support staff moving up to Phase 2 of vaccine distribution plan

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Good news for Oklahoma teachers: Kindergarten through 12th grade educators are moving up into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccination plan.

“We cannot lose another semester educating our young people,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.

Gov. Stitt announcing big vaccine changes for Oklahoma educators.

“I’m pleased to announce that I’ve directed the State Department of Health to move k-12 teachers and support staff, who interact with students, up to phase 2 of our vaccine distribution plan,” Stitt said.

Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and support staff, were initially included in Phase 3 of the plan. The governor hopes bumping them up will keep kids and teachers in the classroom.

“It’s a non-negotiable to me,” Stitt said. “Students are struggling academically, and also emotionally from being away from their classmates.”

“Moving k-12 teachers to phase two of vaccine priority will help make sure we get all of our teachers and students back in school safely, and as soon as possible in the new year,” said State Health Commissioner Col. Lance Frye.

But noticeably missing from the plan– Pre-k teachers and college professors.

“The information that we got from the CDC was K-12, so that’s where we’re starting,” Frye said.

“We obviously are limited on the number of vaccines that we have in the state of Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “It’s my intent that the colleges are handling it pretty well and they will have in person in January as well.”

Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest speaking to News 4 earlier in the week.

“If we want to go to face to face learning full time and that is the push from the governor, then bumping us up makes absolute sense,” Priest said.

Sending News 4 this statement after the governor’s announcement, saying in part-

“Today’s announcement is good news. But nothing changes until those vaccines are administered, and that’s still weeks away… Opening schools is just a soundbite until our leaders do whatever it takes to limit community spread. What our students need are lasting solutions.”

Col. Lance Frye says the plan won’t change anyone who is already in phase two. Teachers will just be added to the group.

“We’re gonna be taking anyone out of phase two. We’re just moving them up,” Frye said.

We spoke with OU Health Science’s Dr. Drevets, who says he doesn’t believe the university has had the chance to reflect on the governor’s announcement.

But he added college professors who may have underlying health conditions or are 65 or older would also be included in phase 2’s distribution plan.

We also put a call in to Oklahoma State University but have yet to hear back.