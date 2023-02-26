LINCLON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Luther Police Department arrested two people after police attempted to stop them for two minor traffic violations. That led to a pursuit and then a foot chase.

When officers tried to pull them over, a pursuit started and shortly after, they crashed through a fence in Lincoln County. The two suspects then tried running off.

The Luther Police Department said they found a firearm, ammunition and body armor inside the vehicle.

One of the men was found in a tree behind a home. He was taken into custody along with the other suspect who was found nearby.

The driver, Shaimon Bruzewski from Ardmore, was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for several charges including speeding, defective equipment, driving under suspension, possession of CDS-Meth & Marijuana X’s 2, Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

He also has warrants out of Carter County and out of Texas for firearms related charges.

The passenger Colton Caldwell from Tulsa was taken into custody as well and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

He was arrested for several charges too including obstruction, possessing of CDS and paraphernalia, plus possession of firearm after former felony conviction.

Caldwell also has warrants out of Carter County.

The Luther Police Department said several other law enforcement agencies were called in to assist in finding the two suspects.