Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to promote gun safety for children

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that she hopes will improve gun safety in the Sooner State.

Sen. Mary Boren says firearms are the second leading cause of death for children and teens in Oklahoma.

Senate Bill 1294 would clarify the responsibility of firearm owners to supervise a child’s use of their guns. It states that it is legal for a child to possess a firearm for hunting or for hunter safety classes, education and training in the safe use and handling of firearms, and other sporting events.

“Every year, hundreds of children across the nation get ahold of firearms and unintentionally and tragically shoot themselves or someone else. Oklahoma has the tenth highest rate of gun death in the country, with an average of 711 people killed each year, including 55 children and teens,” Boren said. “Most of these deaths are tragically due to suicide, and too many deaths are a result of preventable accidents. Something must be done to better protect our state’s youth and prevent these accidental shootings and senseless deaths.”

The bill states that it is negligent if a firearm owner leaves a gun unsecured and accessible for a child to take, obtain, or possess.

“Oklahomans love their guns, hunting and recreational shooting, but we must do better to make sure children don’t have easy access or unsupervised use of firearms,” Boren said. “My bill will protect Oklahomans’ right to take their kids hunting or let them attend classes to properly teach them how to use guns, while making it illegal to leave guns where children can use them without supervision.”

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, there have been 36 unintentional shootings by children that resulted in 11 deaths in Oklahoma since 2015.