Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to require schools to teach Thanksgiving proclamations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that he says will help Oklahoma students understand the importance of Thanksgiving.

Sen. Nathan Dahm has filed Senate Bill 1121, which requires students to read five Thanksgiving proclamations in the five days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“It’s important that students and all future generations understand the value of Thanksgiving,” Dahm said. “Some of these proclamations date back all the way to our founding fathers and have serious historical significance that should be explored.”

The five proclamations are as follows:

The Proclamation by the Continental Congress for a day of Thanksgiving in 1777

The First Presidential Prayer Proclamation issued by George Washington in 1789

The Thanksgiving Proclamation issued by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944

The Thanksgiving Proclamation issued by Ronald Reagan in 1985

The Thanksgiving Proclamation issued by Oklahoma City Mayor Sidney Clarke in 1889

“These five proclamations were chosen because they hit on all aspects of what Thanksgiving means historically and religiously,” Dahm said.

The measure would apply to all public schools, including virtual and charter schools, as well as state career techs, colleges, and universities.