Skip to content
KFOR.com Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Classrooms & COVID-19
A Place to Call Home
Local
Coronavirus
In Your Corner
Great State
National
Washington
Pay It 4ward
4 Seniors
Kids with Courage
Flashpoint
Digital Original
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
United Voice
Oklahoma Media Center
Pass or Fail
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Oklahoma state senator files bill that would provide incentives for business blood drives
Biden administration activates FEMA and watches for new coronavirus variants
Video
Oklahoma state senator looks to extend early voting
OSU plans to hold in-person classes for fall 2021 semester
Washington
Weather
Forecast
KFOR Interactive Radar
Maps & Radar
Weather Warnings
Closings and Delays
KFOR Interactive Traffic map
Wild Weather Flashback
📺 Watch
📺 Watch KFOR News Live
📡 KFOR Live Events 2
🛣️ KFOR Interactive Traffic map
📹 Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Sports
College
OSU
OU
Thunder
High School Scores
Olympics
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Silver Star Nation
High School Athlete of the Week
Big 12 Football
All 12 Courtside
Black History Month
Links
Links seen on TV
Program Schedule
Veterans Voices
In This Together
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Mr. Food Test Kitchen
Recipes
Veterans Voices
What’s Right With Our Schools
Shout Out to Scouts
Contests
Proud to Serve
Clear The Shelters
Superheroes in Scrubs
Sponsored
Experts
More
Contact Us
About Us
Meet the KFOR Team
Program Schedule
Programming
KFOR Station History
Antenna TV Schedule
KFOR App Center
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help and Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sign up for KFOR’s daily headlines email!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work With Us
Search
Search
Search
Oklahoma Legislature
State Senator files bill to fine social media platforms for censorship
Oklahoma state senator files bill that would provide incentives for business blood drives
Oklahoma state senator looks to extend early voting
Latest Video
OBN makes large drug bust in Norman
Video
Police investigating shooting, carjacking
Video
Mayor Holt discusses vaccine distribution
Video
Oklahoma mother of children who drowned pleads guilty to lesser charges
Video
What's hot or not with loungewear
Video
2 medical professionals in Oklahoma debunk myths about the COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Doctor Interview 1
Video
Doctor Interview 2
Video
Rural vs. Urban: Per capita mortality rate from COVID-19 continues to ravage rural Oklahoma
Video
Horrific new details presented in trial of man charged with brutal murder of 94-year-old woman
Video
Oklahoma City Police investigating homicide; woman killed, man survives after shot in head
Video
‘We need to figure out a way to get that money back,’ OK AG fights to get money owed to the state for undelivered PPE
Video
Couple thousand Oklahoma Republicans change party affiliation shortly after Trump supporters lead insurrection at U.S. Capitol
Video
GoPro lost in Cozumel by Oklahoma woman found by Oklahoma couple
Video
More Local
Don't Miss
Nominate someone for Pay It 4Ward
State Senator files bill to fine social media platforms for censorship
Oklahoma state senator files bill that would provide incentives for business blood drives
Oklahoma state senator looks to extend early voting