OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate has given its full approval to a bill that would strengthen Oklahoma’s school bullying laws.

Senate Bill 1138, authored by Senator Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, modifies the School Safety and Bullying Prevention Act.

It will require district boards of education to update their discipline and bullying policies annually, plus it directs those policies to include a procedure for a student, school employee, school volunteer, parent or legal guardian to report an act of bullying and directs anonymous reports be investigated in the same manner as other reports. Policies must also include a procedure for notifying parents and legal guardians of the victim and alleged bully within 24 hours of a reported incident.

While discussing SB1138 in the Senate Education Committee meeting on February 15, Sen. Pemberton stated this bill has been in the works for about three years.

“It was a culmination of four different bullying bills,” said Sen. Pemberton. “Senator Standridge had a bill. Senator Stanislawski had a bill. I had a bill and Senator Pugh had a bill. We all had a big meeting. We pulled it all together into one bill. Senator Standridge took that bill and ran with it. It passed the House and the Senate floors last year. It went to the governor’s but did not get off the governor’s desk.”

Sen. Pemberton said they learned that it did not become law last session because the governor had concerns regarding the definition of bullying within the language of the bill.

Since then, Sen. Pemberton and House author, Representative Daniel Pae, R-District 62, have made changes in hopes of this year’s passage.

“This bill will hold schools accountable and ensure students and parents have input in creating policies to address this type of youth violence, and also that everyone feels safe enough to report such behavior. For many students, school is their safe space, and we must continue doing all we can to ensure it stays that way,” said Sen. Pemberton.

SB1138 passed on the Senate floor on Tuesday, February 22 with a 45-0 vote. It will now move to the House for consideration.