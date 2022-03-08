OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The full Senate gave its approval to a bill that would make virtual public meetings a permanent feature.

Authored by Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus and Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka, Senate Bill 1547 would require school boards, local municipalities, state agencies and other public bodies with websites and high-speed internet connection to stream and post their meetings online.

“The more opportunities for citizens to participate in and follow the activities of their schools and government, the stronger our society as a whole,” said Sen. Howard. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House of Representatives to move this legislation forward and ensure all Oklahomans have the ability to make their voices heard at every level of government, regardless if it’s in person or remotely.”

Public entities first embraced virtual meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic but eventually returned to in-person after the state of emergency declaration ended. However, the accessibility discovered with having the meetings streamed and recorded showed to be beneficial to Oklahomans.

“As technology evolves, we must evolve with it,” said Sen. Howard. “Livestreams and remote work are now staples in modern-day life, and we must allow our local and state governments to conduct their business online and in-person. This change will be helpful during any future pandemics, natural disasters, and other emergencies, but will also lay the groundwork for a more informed general public.”

SB1547 will also allow for public bodies to conduct executive session virtually if a state or county-wide emergency is declared.

SB1547 will now move to the House for consideration.