OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A senate bill that would add retired peace officers to the list of entities protected from having their personally identifiable information posted online by those with intent to threaten, intimidate or harass was passed unanimously by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

SB1522 is a follow up bill to one Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, filed last session, which protects law enforcement officers from doxing.

“It’s unimaginable that anyone would try to harm our brave law enforcement officers by posting their addresses or other personal information online, but it has happened at an alarming rate in the last few years. This is why I joined Rep. Justin Humphrey last session in authoring House Bill 1643,” said Sen. Bullard. “That bill passed overwhelmingly; however, we need to ensure our retired law enforcement officers have the same protections.”

Under SB1522, the crimes would be a misdemeanor and could include up to six months in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both. Two or more offenses would include up to one year in county jail, a fine up to $2,000 or both.

“Given some of their long careers, these retired peace officers may have many criminals who they’ve brought to justice wanting revenge,” said Sen. Bullard. “It can be an extremely scary and dangerous situation for these men and women who dedicated their careers to upholding justice and protecting their communities. We need to honor their service by ensuring a safe retirement, free of harassment.”

SB1522 would also allow retired peace officers to request that the county assessor not publish their personal information online.

SB1522 will now head to the Senate floor.