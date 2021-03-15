Battle brewing over control of local health departments after Oklahoma House votes on new bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Monday, two Oklahoma County commissioners voted to oppose a bill that passed in the Oklahoma House last week to give the Oklahoma State Department of Health some control of the OKC-County Health Department and the Tulsa Health Department.

On Monday, the Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners voted 2-0 to oppose a piece of legislation that passed in the Oklahoma House last week.

“I just think it’s some sort of a state takeover for a local control department,” Commissioner Brian Maughan, District 2, told KFOR News 4.

HB 2504 would give the Oklahoma State Department of Health some control of the OKC-County Health Department and the Tulsa Health Department.

These are the only health departments in the state with a locally operated and locally funded board.

“There’s no cost saving measure that the state would accomplish by passing this bill,” Maughan said. “A percentage of your property taxes go directly to the city-county health board.”

The bill passed in the House last Wednesday with a 54-41 vote.

“It barely passed off the House floor. It only got 54 yes votes and has to get 51 to pass,” Commissioner Carrie Blumert, District 1, said. “So, it even showed that both Republicans and Democrats in the House were unsure about it.”

Blumert and Maughan are not alone. Mayor David Holt and OCCHD Director Dr. Patrick McGough also spoke out publicly about HB 2504 on Monday.

“I just don’t see, as the leader of this health department, a need for a bill of this nature. We collaborate fully with the OSDH,” Dr. McGough said.

“The original version of that bill was completely unacceptable, where it was a total takeover of the Oklahoma County and Tulsa County Health Departments,” Holt said.

Holt said he reached out to the bill’s author, Rep. Chris Kannady, (R) Oklahoma City, and requested that some tweaks be made.

For example, the bill was originally written to have the city council and board of county commissioners appoint three members to the local health department board and OSDH would appoint the other two members.

Now, four members would be appointed locally and one member would be appointed by OSDH.

Currently, the mayor and city council appointed five members to the board and the commissioners appoint the other four members.



“I will say the bill as it now is written, and as it passed the House, leaves control of the day-to-day operations at the local level where it belongs,” Mayor Holt said.

Last week, Governor Kevin Stitt said he supports HB 2504.

“Early on, we signed an executive order that brought all of that underneath the OSDH and we could have more of a collaborative messaging going out. Once I lifted that restriction, it went back to, you know, kind of a two separate county folks,” Stitt said. “There wasn’t a coordinated approach when you had two health departments doing their own thing.”

KFOR News 4 reached out to Rep. Kannady and he has not replied to our requests for an interview or a statement about the bill.