OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a bill that would update foster parents’ rights by giving them priority consideration for adoption if parental rights are terminated.

Currently, foster parents do have the opportunity to adopt the children they are fostering, however there is no prioritized consideration in place for them to become the child’s permanent home.

“I think what we’re trying to do is have the best interests of the child in mind and do what’s best for that person and still respect foster parents for what they do,” said Senator Roland Pederson, R-District 19, who authored SB1551.

Sen. Pederson stated he found that Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia, Arkansas and Florida all have similar language in place to what SB1551 is trying to accomplish.

Some of the senate committee members questioned how this bill might impact situations in which siblings are living in separate foster homes. Sen. Pederson then brought in Sarah Herrian, executive director of the Foster Care Association of Oklahoma, to explain that this will be determined on a case by case basis.

“I think the length of time a child has been in each care, and if you’re looking at equal, I think you’d have to look at the bigger picture. You know, not all foster families are interested in adoption or being a permanent home for that child. I don’t think this necessarily is prioritizing siblings over foster parents,” said Herrian. “It’s attempting to have a priority of the foster parents, especially after that 12 months, be the place that the child can grow up forever.”

Sen. Pederson said he would consider adding an amendment to the bill that would clarify the language on what the process would be for determining, in the case that siblings were separated and both foster families were interested in adoption, where the children would live permanently.

It was also clarified that this bill is not binding, in that foster parents will just be given priority for consideration.

SB1551 received a vote of 10-0, passing unanimously. It will now head to the Senate floor.