OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would legalize sports betting in Oklahoma.

House Bill 1027, authored by Rep. Ken Luttrell and Sen. Bill Coleman, would legalize sports betting and allow tribes who are interested to offer sports betting.

Lutrell says the current bill would allow sports betting with no regulations on gaming institutions, but would ask for a small fee depending on how much revenue is made. HB 1027 was recently passed by a subcommittee in February.

Governor Kevin Stitt has expressed his support for sports betting and the potential it has to maximize revenue in the state.

“Let me be clear: I support sports betting in Oklahoma – provided that it’s fair, transparent, and the state can maximize revenue potential to invest in top priorities, like education. More to come,” Gov. Stitt posted on Twitter in January 2023.

“I’ve been extremely pleased and excited with some of the comments from the Governor’s office about sitting down and having some meaningful dialog and open conversations with the tribes concerning the impacts, concerning gaming,” said Rep. Lutrell.

HB 1027 passed 66-26 and will now move on to the Senate for further consideration.