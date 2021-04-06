Bill requiring law enforcement to comply with ICE passes committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma committee has approved a measure that would require law enforcement officers to allow ICE agents access to detention facilities.

House Bill 2774 requires all sheriffs, jailers, prison keepers, and their deputies to allow reasonable access to their detention facilities to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify inmates.

Officials say the bill does not apply to detainees who can prove their U.S. citizenship or the agencies holding them.

“House Bill 2774 was requested by law enforcement officers around the state to clarify their role in our nation’s ongoing illegal immigration crisis,” Sen. David Bullard said. “We’ve seen too many situations where local law enforcement agencies have released illegal immigrants fearing legal action or just from simply misunderstanding their role in such situations. This bill clarifies that they are to comply with all federal immigration orders and work with ICE officials to bring these offenders to justice.”

The bill was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee and will be heard by the full Senate.