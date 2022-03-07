OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Senate gave its approval to a bill that would allow the suspension of an individual’s commercial driver’s license if convicted of a felony of human trafficking while operating a commercial vehicle.

Senate Bill 1116, authored by Senator Julie Daniels, R-District 29, passed unanimously on the Senate floor on Monday, March 7.

“This bill is a request from the Department of Public Safety. It brings us into compliance with federal regulations by adding an offense for which one must be disqualified for life for operation of a commercial vehicle, and that is for the conviction of human trafficking while operating a commercial motor vehicle,” said Sen. Daniels.

SB1116 will now move to the House for consideration.