Bill that allows domestic violence victims to break lease signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that allows victims of domestic or sexual violence to terminate a lease early without penalty has been signed into law.

Sen. John Michael Montgomery authored Senate Bill 200, which would allow tenants to terminate their lease early without penalty by providing written notice and either a protective order or a police report within 30 days of the violent incident to his or her landlord.

“Victims of domestic violence are often trapped in their situation because they have no way to escape their home, especially if they can’t afford to terminate their lease before it is up,” Montgomery said. “This measure would allow victims to end their lease early without penalty so they can move and make a fresh start for themselves without their abuser knowing where they live.”

Under the measure, the perpetrator would be held civilly liable for any economic loss incurred by the landlord by the early termination of the lease.

The bill also prohibits any landlord from denying renewal of or terminating a lease because the applicant or tenant is a victim or alleged victim of domestic or sexual violence and stalking, as well as from denying tenancy to an applicant because they’ve previously terminated a lease due to violence.

According to the Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board, 115 people died in 2019 due to domestic violence.

Of these, 45 percent were killed by family members and 39 percent were killed by intimate partners. Additionally, six percent were killed by a roommate.

On Tuesday, Gov. Stitt signed the bill into law.

