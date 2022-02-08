OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that would allow children of school support staff to transfer districts has been approved by an Oklahoma Senate committee.

On Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee approved Senate Bill 1112, which would allow children of school support employees to transfer to their parent’s employing district.

Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said the bill was requested by the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and by school superintendents.

“Our public schools depend heavily on their support staff, who are typically the first people to work and the last to leave. Our schools couldn’t function without these hardworking professionals, yet just as with teachers, they are struggling to keep these positions filled,” Pemberton said. “Given that different districts and schools have varying schedules, my bill would allow the children of support personnel to transfer to their parent’s employing district, making it easier for them to get their child to school on time as well as for them to get to work. This is a commonsense measure to make life a bit easier for support staff.”

Under current law, children of teachers can transfer to their parent’s employing district. However, SB 112 would allow the same for the families of school support staf.

School support staff include secretaries, office assistants, janitors, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and others who assist with the daily functions of schools.

The measure will now go before the full Senate.