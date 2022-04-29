OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma state employees are one step closer to getting an extra day off of work.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Senate approved House Bill 4190.

The measure would allow full-time state employees to get an extra personal holiday each year.

The employees choose from Good Friday, Juneteenth, Statehood Day, Indigenous Peoples Day, or the employee’s birthday.

“Our nearly 32,000 state employees are some of the hardest working people around, providing important government services year-round to their fellow Oklahomans,” Sen. Kim David, (R-Porter) said. “This will give these dedicated public servants an extra day to celebrate their faith, history, or birthday. I’m grateful to my legislative colleagues for recognizing our state employees’ commitment with this much-deserved additional day off to spend with their friends and families.”

Current paid holidays for state employees include the following:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

President’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving

Christmas Eve

Christmas.

“I’m happy to see this commonsense piece of legislation pass the Senate and head to the governor’s desk,” House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, (R-Oklahoma City) said. “Our state employees work extremely hard to make sure we have an efficient and effective government for the people of Oklahoma, and we need to take any chance we get to show them our gratitude. This is the least we can do for the thousands of individuals who keep our government running.”

HB 4190 will next be considered by the governor for his final consideration.