Bill that helps law enforcement during kidnappings signed into Oklahoma law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would help law enforcement when a kidnapping has occurred has been approved by Gov. Stitt.

Sen. Darrell Weaver is the author of Senate Bill 272, which is also known as “Kelsey Smith Act.”

The measure would require cell phone companies to provide phone location information to law enforcement in emergency situations, such as an abduction. Officials say the measure would only apply to emergency situations involving risk of death or serious physical harm.

Weaver says the bill is named for an 18-year-old from Kansas who was abducted from a store parking lot in 2007. She was found murdered four days later.

“In Kelsey’s case, law enforcement wasn’t able to get the cell phone records they needed to find her until it was too late,” Weaver said. “Here in Oklahoma, I think cell providers have worked well with law enforcement, but this legislation will help us ensure a consistent approach and provide liability protection for companies acting in good faith when moments count.”

On Monday, Gov. Stitt signed the ‘Kelsey Smith Act’ into law.