Bill that prevents governments from cutting police budgets without vote passes Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that stops governments from cutting police department budgets without a vote of the people.

Sen. Rob Standridge authored Senate Bill 825.

Standridge says if the citizens had previously approved a tax increase to fund public safety, the local government cannot redirect or reduce those funds without a second vote of the people.

“I think most Oklahomans are opposed to the idea of defunding police, particularly if they voted to provide additional funding for law enforcement,” Standridge said. “This bill simply says if the public votes for a tax increase for public safety, then that funding cannot be cut or redirected without going back to those citizens for a vote before any changes are made. This legislation is aimed at making sure the will of those voters is honored.”

The measure now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.