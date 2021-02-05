Bill that prohibits traffic citation quotas moving forward in Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that would prevent agencies from enforcing traffic citation quotas is moving forward in the Oklahoma Senate.

Sen. Nathan Dahm authored Senate Bill 346, which would prevent any political subdivision or agency of the state from establishing a formal or informal plan to evaluate, promote, compensate, or discipline an officer based on the number of tickets issued.

“It’s no secret that quotas exist for many jurisdictions across the state,” Dahm said. “These practices prohibit our law enforcement officers from effectively doing their jobs. Instead of focusing on more important issues at hand to protect our peace and public safety, they are forced to write simple violations in order to meet their quota. This should not be tolerated.”

Dahm says the measure also ensures that no officer is required to issue a ticket in order to generate revenue.

Senate Bill 346 was approved by the Senate General Government Committee. It now heads to the Senate floor for consideration.