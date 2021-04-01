Bill that provides funeral assistance for Oklahoma National Guard members passes committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that honors Oklahoma heroes and helps their families after their passing has been approved by a Senate committee.

House Bill 2374, by Sen. David Bullard, will provide up to $10,000 in financial assistance for funeral expenses for members of the Oklahoma National Guard who are killed in the line of duty while serving on state active-duty orders.

“Oklahoma is blessed to have such courageous, selfless men and women serving in our Oklahoma National Guard. They’re willing to risk life and limb for our state and nation, and this is a way we can honor those who make the ultimate sacrifice while in the line of duty,” Bullard said. “There is no way to properly thank or recognize such bravery and patriotism, but we can help cover the expenses when these heroes are laid to their final resting place. I’m proud of the House’s and our committee’s overwhelming support for our military personnel and look forward to passing this off the Senate floor and getting it to the governor’s desk.”

Under the measure, the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management or their designee will determine deceased members’ eligibility for the program and will disburse funds from the Oklahoma Homeland Security Revolving Fund.

The measure was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee unanimously on Wednesday. It now will be heard by the full Senate.