Bill that requires healthcare facilities to post prices of procedures signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed legislation designed to ensure that patients are better informed about health care costs upfront to help them when they choose their provider and services.

House Bill 1006, written in the Senate by Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, requires health care providers and facilities to publicize and annually update the costs of the most common health care services electronically or online.

“For most families, health care is the most expensive consumer purchase they will make, yet most have no idea what the services they receive cost until after the fact,” Sen. Pugh said. “With every other service from oil changes to house cleaning, consumers are provided prices before they purchase, and it should be the same with health care. House Bill 1006 will add transparency to the costs of medical services and allow cash-paying patients to decide what the best option is for them based on their budget.”

The bill also requires medical facilities to publish their most common diagnosis and outpatient CPT codes.

“We have a long way to go to get to a point in the marketplace where consumers have all the data, including pricing to make smart, informed decisions on where to seek medical treatments,” Pugh said. “This transparency bill is a good step in the right direction, and I appreciate my colleagues’ support of this measure.”

On Monday, Gov. Stitt signed the measure into law.