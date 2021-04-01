Bill that slows over-prescribing of antipsychotic drugs passes committee

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A measure that lawmakers say better protects the health of residents in long-term care and assisted living centers.

Sen. Bill Coleman is the Senate principal author of House Bill 1877, which creates new procedures to further slow the over-prescribing of antipsychotic drugs to elderly Oklahomans.

“Similar legislation was passed two years ago to address the over-prescribing of antipsychotic drugs in nursing homes, which led to a significant drop in their misuse in those facilities. This bill will extend those protections to long-term care and assisted living centers to ensure all of Oklahomans seniors are protected,” Coleman said. “This will ensure that a resident’s family is told when their loved one is prescribed these types of drugs and know of any adverse reactions, so they can make informed decisions about their care moving forward.”

Under HB 1877, patients who are categorized as needing medical assistance and have been prescribed an antipsychotic must be monitored quarterly for adverse effects and that they or their representative remain informed of their condition.

It also requires staff to be trained to be aware of the side effects of antipsychotic use. The bill also puts into place documentation standards for the use of antipsychotics “as needed” to help deter abuse.

Antipsychotics are used to reduce agitation and other disruptive behaviors, which are often symptoms of underlying illnesses or conditions that, without a proper medical diagnosis, may go untreated. These drugs are often prescribed to patients with dementia, and numerous studies have found that their use can contribute to accelerated cognitive decline and an increased risk of stroke, pneumonia and death.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously approved the measure.