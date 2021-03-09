Bill to guarantee senior visitation passes Oklahoma House of Representatives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma lawmakers are taking on the issue of nursing home visitation. A bill is making its way through the state legislature that would guarantee nursing home residents access to family and loved ones.

The author of the bill says she has seen first-hand how isolation hurts seniors. Opponents of the bill say health safety has to be the top priority.

“There are families that have not been allowed to be in a room with their loved ones, with their husbands, their wives, their kids, for a year and that’s too long,” said Rep. Marilyn Stark.

Stark says she lost an aunt in September who was in isolation in a nursing home.

“This is the first time in modern history that we have locked up the healthy and it’s just not right,” said Stark.

The Republican from Bethany says she wrote HB 1667 to make sure seniors visitation rights can’t be denied in the future. The bill allows nursing home residents to appoint compassionate caregivers and always have access to them, as long as the caregivers comply with restrictions put forth by the facility, like wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) or getting tested for communicable diseases.

Democrats pushing back say it’s a bill to punish nursing homes for how they handled the pandemic. Some say even though they agree visitation is key to senior mental health…

“We do need to make sure that we are able to respond with science and respond with the ability to do the best job that we can,” said Rep. Trish Ranson of Stillwater.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

But Republicans are countering with safety arguments of their own

“Isn’t the bottom line if they wanted somebody to be seen that was on their last leg, the throws of death – something you don’t come back from – there is no doubt you could do it safely with the recommendations that you have inside this bill,” Rep. Jon Echols, House Majority Leader, said on the House Floor.

“I would agree,” said Stark.

The bill passes through the State House basically along party lines, 73-19. It now moves to the Senate for consideration.