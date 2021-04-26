Bill to help improve Oklahoma voting accuracy signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that aims to improve the accuracy and efficiency of state elections has been signed into law.

Senate Bill 710 authorizes the Secretary of the State Election Board to join the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which is “a multi-state partnership that uses data-matching tools to enhance the accuracy of voter registration lists.”

States that are ERIC members can securely share information from voter registration systems, motor vehicle databases, death records and postal records. This helps states identify voters who have moved, passed away or changed their name, according to the news release.

“Oklahoma already has one of the best election systems in the nation, but these measures will further strengthen and modernize that system,” Sen. Darcy Jech said. “It’s important that we maintain an accurate voter database and encourage eligible voters to participate in our election process. Joining ERIC would benefit all Oklahoma voters by ensuring our elections are safe, accurate, and everyone who wishes to participate is able.”

SB 710 also allows the State Election Board to share data with ERIC, send Oklahoma’s voter registration notifications to eligible citizens not yet registered and notify voters who need to update their address for voter registration purposes.

Thirty states, including Texas, Missouri, Colorado and New Mexico, are ERIC members.

The Oklahoma State Election Board requested the measure.

On Friday, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the bill into law.