OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate has unanimously approved a bill that would provide more transparency of state service contracts.

House Bill 3484 would require state agencies accepting a service contract, whether bid or not, to list the city, state, and country in which the services will be provided.

Under the measure, any state contract not strictly awarded by the lowest price and going to a business not preparing or producing the services in Oklahoma, the agency’s director would have to provide an explanation as to why they were awarded the contract.

“The Legislature has worked hard in recent years trying to ensure that state contracts are awarded to Oklahoma companies as much as possible,” Sen. Bill Coleman (R-Ponca City) said. “Our state tax dollars need to be used to support Oklahoma businesses and jobs, not go to out-of-state entities. I’m proud of this bill and applaud Rep. Martinez for bringing this forward and for the Legislature’s overwhelming support.”

The bill comes as state leaders look into a contract between Swadley’s Bar-B-Q restaurant and the State Department of Tourism and Recreation.

“I want to shine a light on any kind of corruption or anything that’s going on in state government,” said Governor Kevin Stitt at a press conference on Monday. “We will absolutely hold any vendor accountable.”

A recent report claims that the state paid Swadley’s $17 million to renovate and run Foggy Bottom Kitchens in select state parks.

House Bill 3484 is now headed to the governor’s desk for final consideration.