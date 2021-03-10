Bill to increase voter participation in school board elections passed in Oklahoma Senate

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Legislation created to increase school board election voter participation was approved in the Oklahoma State Senate.

Senate Bill 962, written by Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, aligns school board election dates with primary and general election dates for county, state and federal offices, according to a Senate news release.

Low voter turnout for school board elections is because those elections happen outside of the traditional election season dates, according to Treat.

“Participation in local school board elections is woefully inadequate. That’s troubling because school boards have the greatest impact on our communities and our state’s future,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “Aligning school board general elections with county, state and federal general elections will bring increased voter participation in these important local elections that help determine the direction and governance of our schools.”

The bill will next be voted on in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, is the House author of the bill.