OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill regulating illegal operations of the medical marijuana industry is heading to the full Senate.

According to author Senator Brent Howard, R-Altus, Senate Bill 806 was unanimously passed by the Senate Business Committee on Monday. This legislation assists with the regulation of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry.

Sen. Howard says the bill would limit how many marijuana business licenses could list the same physical address for their applications.

“Those who regulate our medical marijuana industry are running into problems when they raid a facility only to learn that there are numerous licensees who utilize that one address and all have product stored there,” Howard said. “This makes it nearly impossible for law enforcement to know what product is actually illegal and to properly investigate the case. This measure would limit the number of licenses that can be listed under one address to help improve regulation and shut down illegal business activity.”

Officials say the bill was requested by Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA), the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs (OBNDD) and the Attorney General’s Office.

SB 806 would make the medical marijuana business license applicant provide proof that they have possessory right to real estate where their business will be located. They will do this by sending in a copy of an executed deed of conveyance or a signed lease for the property. An address or physical location would not be permitted to have multiple licenses within the same category.

Sen. Howard says his legislation will assist with addressing illegal foreign ownership of property and illegal applications for transfer.

“By requiring full disclosure of possessory right, OMMA and OBN will be able to ensure no illegal operations or bad foreign actors are abusing Oklahoma lands and citizens,” Howard said. “This bill would also ensure we know that there are no straw purchasers for illegal foreign owners coming in after the initial application.”