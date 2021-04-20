Bill to pay for funerals of fallen National Guardsmen heads to governor

Oklahoma Politics

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that honors Oklahoma heroes and helps their families after their passing is headed to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 2374, by Sen. David Bullard, will provide up to $10,000 in financial assistance for funeral expenses for members of the Oklahoma National Guard who are killed in the line of duty while serving on state active-duty orders.

“There is no greater sacrifice or display of true patriotism than taking up arms and serving your country and state knowing that you may have to give your life,” Bullard said. “The bravery and selflessness of our military men and women is awe-inspiring. They’re willing to give it all to protect us and those around the world who can’t protect themselves. This bill will help the state honor that sacrifice and service by helping cover the costs of their final internment. God bless these brave souls, and I want to thank the House and Senate for their overwhelming support of this incredible measure.”

Under the measure, the Director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management or their designee will determine deceased members’ eligibility for the program and will disburse funds from the Oklahoma Homeland Security Revolving Fund.

The measure was unanimously approved by the Oklahoma Senate on Monday. It now moves to the governor’s desk for final consideration.

