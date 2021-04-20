Bill to prevent Oklahomans from being unnecessarily punished while in custody signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that prevents some Oklahomans from being unnecessarily punished while incarcerated or detained by law enforcement has been signed into law.

Sen. Carri Hicks wrote Senate Bill 44 to keep individuals from being unnecessarily punished for not appearing in court when they are incarcerated or detained by law enforcement.

“When someone is in jail or police custody and aren’t allowed to appear in court, that individual shouldn’t be punished with a warrant or additional charges,” Hicks said. “This is a necessary change to drop the fines for a situation the individual has no control over.”

The measure requires any charges or warrants issued for failure to appear in court to be dismissed upon the defendant showing the court that he or she was incarcerated or detained by law enforcement.

On Monday, the measure was signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt.